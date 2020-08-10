Women's Day interview - Aunty Kate Turkington

Today at 18:20 Importance of financial literacy for women The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic

James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre

Today at 18:49 Dealing unequal pay gabs in households

Abu Addae - co-founder and CEO at lifeCheq

Today at 19:08 SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity

Dave Kruger - CEO at SACES

Today at 19:19 Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

