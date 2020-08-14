Friday Profile - Mpho Popps

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Marikana 8 year anniversary
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thabisile Phumo
Today at 16:45
Crime Stats analysis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 17:20
Zozibini joins forces with First for Women to honour SA women during women's month
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45" and ARY3 - Tate Test - 1'30"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Don't miss Aubrey Masango in conversation with Professor Thuli Madonsela tonight Additional talking points will be about the recently launched book 'Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19.' 14 August 2020 3:10 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
SA's crime situation benefited from alcohol sales ban, says Cele The Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest available crime statistics for offences committed from April to June this year. 14 August 2020 2:16 PM
View all Local
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Friday Profile - Mpho Popps

Friday Profile - Mpho Popps

14 August 2020 2:39 PM


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Lee Cole

14 August 2020 3:00 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Gauteng Inspirationa for a quick getaway

14 August 2020 2:11 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food feature - Braai Food gets the Mitchelin treatment

14 August 2020 1:34 PM

Guest: Robin Thabo Jerrams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Customer service levels in lockdown

13 August 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Elna van Wyk - Head of Group Disability and Underwriting at Momentum Corporate 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating Women in Women's Month

13 August 2020 2:07 PM

Koketso Moeti | Executive Director  at Amandla.Mobi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African History Retold, The Mbokodo Edition

12 August 2020 4:00 PM

Guest: Khethiwe Zulu, Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass - Animal Behaviour

12 August 2020 3:11 PM

 Dr Mac - Vet and accredited Animal Behaviourist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are we clinging to gender inequality

12 August 2020 2:07 PM

  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Safety features remain low priority on entrylevel vehicles in SA

11 August 2020 3:16 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Don't miss Aubrey Masango in conversation with Professor Thuli Madonsela tonight

Local

SA's crime situation benefited from alcohol sales ban, says Cele

Local

That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe

Politics

EWN Highlights

Hout Bay community halts search for missing Anothando Mhlontlo (3)

14 August 2020 3:21 PM

Mangaung council Speaker to announce results of secret ballot to remove mayor

14 August 2020 2:58 PM

KZN police questioning 2 people in connection with uMthwalume murders

14 August 2020 2:44 PM

