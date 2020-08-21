702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Amanda Black Amanda Black

Joey Rasdien | Comedian & ActorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thembi Kunene-Msimang - Chief Operating Officer at Tourvest IMELISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Nic De Sousa - Founder of The Fish and Chip Shop telephoneO'Neal Madumo - Co-Owner of the Green Valley StoreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Magauta Mphahlele | Chairperson at The Consumer Goods And Services Ombud
Farah Fortune - Communication specialist and Period ActivistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Terry Elmaleh - Handwriting AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Teboho Maruping, UIF CommissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST