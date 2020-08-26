DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN

EWN : COSATU reporting back from its CEC

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Lelethu Mgedezi, Attorney with Legal Resources Centre

Western Cape High Court interdicts the City from carrying out anymore evictions and demolitions during the lockdown period

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Kira Erwin Senior researcher, Durban University of Technology

What young people have to say about race and inequality in South Africa

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande holds media briefing on level 2 plans for post school education &training systems

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...

Eskom board a no show at SCOPA

Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group

