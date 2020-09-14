Regulator battling with many data breach incidents

Guest: Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of SA's Information Regulator
Guest: Dr Chris SmithLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Jakkie Cilliers - Head of the African Futures and Innovation team at the ISSLISTEN TO PODCAST
bongi simelaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ntando Mahlangu - Paralympic starLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gabbi BrondaniLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lucia Mthiyane - The Kitchen QueenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist telephone
Tertius Carstens - CEO Pioneer Food telephone
Dr Harris Steinman - Director of Food and Allergy Consulting and testing Services
Azania plays back interview between the late Xolani Gwala did with George Bizos on his 87th birthday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zamo Mbele | Clinical Psychologist & Board Member at The South African Depression and Anxiety Support GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST