Consumer Hour: How not to get caught when buying a car

Today at 18:20 Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point

125 125

Today at 18:39 Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital

125 125

Today at 18:50 covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Clayton Hayward - Co-founder at uKheshe

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sakhumzi Maqubela - Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant

125 125

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...

125 125