Consumer Hour: How not to get caught when buying a car

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Today at 18:50
covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clayton Hayward - Co-founder at uKheshe
Today at 19:08
Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sakhumzi Maqubela - Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Doctors seeing a increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and those who are old and vulnerable must keep their distances. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem' Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years. 24 September 2020 1:24 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW's tribute to 'igusheshe' – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher". 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Consumer Hour: How not to get caught when buying a car

Consumer Hour: How not to get caught when buying a car

24 September 2020 3:13 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler on how not to get caught when buying a car, either privately or via a dealership, especially if you’re buying the car off an online ad, and the car is in another province.


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

What are Indigenous Knowledge Systems and how to apply them in everyday life.

24 September 2020 2:01 PM

Mocholoko (Dr), Zulumathabo Zulu on what are Indigenous Knowledge Systems and how to apply them in everyday life and institutions.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We, the People: a 2020 Heritage Day call to unite behind the Constitution

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

CEO of Constitution Hill, Dawn Roberton on their planned event for the day, as Constitution Hill, South Africa’s pre-eminent heritage site and human rights precinct, reopens this Heritage Day, 2020 it’s calling on all South Africans to join its We, the People movement that’s inspiring the nation to unite behind the Preamble of the Constitution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Unconscious biases

23 September 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Dr Dorothy Ndletyana - Lecturer at The Gordon Institute for Business Science

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former South African soldier

23 September 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Jean Le Roux

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Become a skid pro

22 September 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - The Future of Work - Automation

22 September 2020 2:52 PM

Guest:  Graeme Dr Codrington | International Speaker And Auth at Tomorrowtoday.Biz

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Internet sovereignty

22 September 2020 2:52 PM

Guest: Tefo Mohapi | Organiser at Lean Startup Machine Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Naked Scientist

21 September 2020 3:05 PM

Guest:   Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthier lifestyles can prevent or delay dementia

21 September 2020 2:41 PM

Guest:  Dr Sihle Nhlabathi of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) and consultant psychiatrist at Stikland Hospital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cabinet approves publication of report by 4IR commission
24 September 2020 5:41 PM

24 September 2020 5:41 PM

Heritage Day it's about observing what unites us as a nation - Parliament
24 September 2020 4:38 PM

24 September 2020 4:38 PM

King Goodwill Zwelithini calls on South Africans to join fight against GBV
24 September 2020 4:05 PM

24 September 2020 4:05 PM

