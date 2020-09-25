Travel Feature - 10 Amazing Facts about the KZN South Coast

Guest: Deborah Ludick - Spokesperson for South Coast Tourism
Guest: Simphiwe Dana | Afro Jazz Singer
Guest: Grace Stevens - Business owner and baking aficionado
Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler on how not to get caught when buying a car, either privately or via a dealership, especially if you're buying the car off an online ad, and the car is in another province.
Mocholoko (Dr), Zulumathabo Zulu on what are Indigenous Knowledge Systems and how to apply them in everyday life and institutions.
CEO of Constitution Hill, Dawn Roberton on their planned event for the day, as Constitution Hill, South Africa's pre-eminent heritage site and human rights precinct, reopens this Heritage Day, 2020 it's calling on all South Africans to join its We, the People movement that's inspiring the nation to unite behind the Preamble of the Constitution.
Guest: Dr Dorothy Ndletyana - Lecturer at The Gordon Institute for Business Science
Guest: Jean Le Roux
Guest: Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive
Guest: Graeme Dr Codrington | International Speaker And Auth at Tomorrowtoday.Biz