702 Unplugged - Ard Matthews

Today at 17:20
Rugby season in back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nico Luus, Rugby sports trainer
Today at 18:09
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Latest Local
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
702 Unplugged - Ard Matthews

702 Unplugged - Ard Matthews

25 September 2020 2:50 PM


More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

The Upside of Failure - Simphiwe Dana

25 September 2020 2:31 PM

Guest:  Simphiwe Dana | Afro Jazz Singer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - 10 Amazing Facts about the KZN South Coast

25 September 2020 2:03 PM

Guest:  Deborah Ludick - Spokesperson for South Coast Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - The Ultimate Guide for Your Baking Business

25 September 2020 1:35 PM

Guest:   Grace Stevens - Business owner and baking aficionado

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Hour: How not to get caught when buying a car

24 September 2020 3:13 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler on how not to get caught when buying a car, either privately or via a dealership, especially if you’re buying the car off an online ad, and the car is in another province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are Indigenous Knowledge Systems and how to apply them in everyday life.

24 September 2020 2:01 PM

Mocholoko (Dr), Zulumathabo Zulu on what are Indigenous Knowledge Systems and how to apply them in everyday life and institutions.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We, the People: a 2020 Heritage Day call to unite behind the Constitution

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

CEO of Constitution Hill, Dawn Roberton on their planned event for the day, as Constitution Hill, South Africa’s pre-eminent heritage site and human rights precinct, reopens this Heritage Day, 2020 it’s calling on all South Africans to join its We, the People movement that’s inspiring the nation to unite behind the Preamble of the Constitution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Unconscious biases

23 September 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Dr Dorothy Ndletyana - Lecturer at The Gordon Institute for Business Science

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former South African soldier

23 September 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Jean Le Roux

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Become a skid pro

22 September 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

Local

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

Local

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

Local

EWN Highlights

Suspect charged for Charl Kinnear murder arrived in CT on Wednesday - Lawyer

25 September 2020 4:43 PM

WHO says Africa escaped 'exponential' rise in COVID-19 cases

25 September 2020 4:30 PM

HOD should've covered himself - Zwane on alleged unlawful orders to officials

25 September 2020 4:29 PM

