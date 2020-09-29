The Series - The Future of Work - What jobs will people do

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Kahn Morbee | Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at ParletonesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman of BidvestLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gabbi Brondani RegoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anna TrapidoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben Mwasinga - From the South African Heritage Resources AgencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Dr Zolelwa Sifumba - Medical Doctor and Ambassador for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and MalariLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car EnthusiastLISTEN TO PODCAST