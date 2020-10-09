Travel Feature - Spring time road trip through Limpopo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:40
Nike’s controversial track spikes again proved a gamechanger for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manfred Seidler, sports journalist
Today at 17:10
International travellers and why PCR tests are required
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
Today at 17:20
Promising Young Players who Failed to Reach their Potential
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst
Today at 17:53
SA listener from Finland
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patrick Rafferty, owner of a sausage factory
Today at 18:09
Hunger on the map as The World Food Program, a United Nations agency, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Le Cordeur - CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury confection business Ma Mère
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lexi Bird - Founder at Ma Mere
Latest Local
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Kholeka Phuthuma Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Phuthuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success. 9 October 2020 4:28 PM
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'... 9 October 2020 3:07 PM
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties. 9 October 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission. 9 October 2020 12:51 PM
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. 9 October 2020 12:48 PM
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum. 9 October 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
View all Sport
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:37 AM
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Travel Feature - Spring time road trip through Limpopo

Travel Feature - Spring time road trip through Limpopo

9 October 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

The Upside of Failure - Koleka Putuma

9 October 2020 2:50 PM

Guest:  Koleka Putuma | Poet And Theatre Playwrighter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Craig Lucas

9 October 2020 2:48 PM

  Craig Lucas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Does Offal have nutritional value ?

9 October 2020 1:40 PM

Guest:: Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - A warning about a bedroom furniture manufacturer

8 October 2020 3:16 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the theatre industry in Covid times

8 October 2020 2:13 PM

Guest:  Makhaola Ndebele - Joburg Theatres Artistc Director
  Aubrey Sekhabi | Writer & Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Dating

7 October 2020 3:24 PM

Guests: Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author

 Mapaseka Mokwele - Relationship Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Garden Day - 3 stories about gardening

7 October 2020 2:10 PM

Guests: Mama Refiloe Molefe, Nhlanhla Makwe and Laura Flint

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

6 October 2020 3:06 PM

Guest:  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series on The Social Conundrum - Episode 1 Utopia VS Dystopia

6 October 2020 2:41 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Founder and CEO at Digital Law Company

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura

Local

'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office

Politics

Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry

Politics

EWN Highlights

Police hunt for suspects after Milnerton mass shooting

9 October 2020 4:22 PM

Nehawu tells Parliament NSFAS administrator Randal Carolissen must resign

9 October 2020 4:19 PM

DA hopes to start proceedings to remove Mkhwebane next week

9 October 2020 3:14 PM

