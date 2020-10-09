702 Unplugged - Craig Lucas

Nike’s controversial track spikes again proved a gamechanger for athletics

International travellers and why PCR tests are required

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst

Promising Young Players who Failed to Reach their Potential

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Patrick Rafferty, owner of a sausage factory

Today at 18:09

Hunger on the map as The World Food Program, a United Nations agency, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gillian Le Cordeur - CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA)

