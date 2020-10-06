The Series on The Social Conundrum - Episode 1 Utopia VS Dystopia

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
e-hailing drivers embark on strike action
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Vhatuka Mbelengwa - Spokesperson at E-hailing Operators
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Pete Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
ANC looking to get more funding from taxpayers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paul Mashatile
Today at 11:05
Family Matters: Talking to children about race
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Irene Motaung
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
ILitha Labantu
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ella Mangisa - Director Ilitha Labantu
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's Cooked Inc
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariam Jakoet-Harris - owner at cooked inc
Today at 12:10
WC police ombud investigating AGU members (as well as other policing officials)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Major-General Johan Brand
Johan Brand
Brigadier Johan Brand - Mitchells Plain Station Commander at ...
Today at 12:27
Nigeria's police disbands controversial SARS unit after protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Samson Omale
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:37
Premier Winder on West Coast K-9 unit finally coming to fruition
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:40
MINISTER NZIMANDE RELEASES GUIDELINE FOR 2020/21 EXAMINATION PERIOD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in light of Covid-19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher's F1 record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Chantel Memziwe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chantel Memziwe
Today at 13:40
Food - Cheynes restaurant group on Asian tapas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:40
Village Matric Parents exam advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
Today at 14:50
Music - Gregan Aherin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gregan Aherin
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Willing & Abel : Lessons from a decade in crisis”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money : Herman Mashaba - Businessman-turned-Politician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Latest Local
Why people don’t stop at stop signs and robots anymore Car enthusiast Warren Tucker says it requires actual work for cops monitor a stop sign or red robot and pull errant drivers. 11 October 2020 7:05 PM
Joburg the most radioactive city on the planet, a legacy of mining - report Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala attributes this to the legacy of the gold mining in the Witwatersrand. 11 October 2020 6:26 PM
Gauteng weather warning: Flood-prone areas identified A forecaster says while today's thunderstorms are expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas. 11 October 2020 5:37 PM
View all Local
Msimanga denies sexual harassing Molapo says he will do lie detector to prove it The Gauteng interim leader says he takes the matter seriously and want a full investigation to happen. 12 October 2020 7:57 AM
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission. 9 October 2020 12:51 PM
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. 9 October 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Series on The Social Conundrum - Episode 1 Utopia VS Dystopia

The Series on The Social Conundrum - Episode 1 Utopia VS Dystopia

6 October 2020 2:41 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Founder and CEO at Digital Law Company


More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

The Upside of Failure - Koleka Putuma

9 October 2020 2:50 PM

Guest:  Koleka Putuma | Poet And Theatre Playwrighter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Craig Lucas

9 October 2020 2:48 PM

  Craig Lucas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Spring time road trip through Limpopo

9 October 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Does Offal have nutritional value ?

9 October 2020 1:40 PM

Guest:: Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - A warning about a bedroom furniture manufacturer

8 October 2020 3:16 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the theatre industry in Covid times

8 October 2020 2:13 PM

Guest:  Makhaola Ndebele - Joburg Theatres Artistc Director
  Aubrey Sekhabi | Writer & Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Dating

7 October 2020 3:24 PM

Guests: Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author

 Mapaseka Mokwele - Relationship Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Garden Day - 3 stories about gardening

7 October 2020 2:10 PM

Guests: Mama Refiloe Molefe, Nhlanhla Makwe and Laura Flint

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

6 October 2020 3:06 PM

Guest:  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Msimanga denies sexual harassing Molapo says he will do lie detector to prove it

Politics

Gauteng weather warning: Flood-prone areas identified

Local

Joburg the most radioactive city on the planet, a legacy of mining - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Uber and Bolt drivers in Gauteng, WC, FS strike over ‘exploitation’

12 October 2020 8:24 AM

De Lille offers clarity around new land bill

12 October 2020 8:08 AM

SIU welcomes Masuku’s challenge of its findings, denies political influence

12 October 2020 6:47 AM

