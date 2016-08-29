Special schools for the gifted - pros and cons





According to a report in the River this weekend Intellectually gifted children will have a school that caters for their extraordinary learning needs when the Gifted and Advanced Learning Academy of South Africa opens its doors in January next year. Founded by former teacher David Silman, the school aims to help children identified as having "exceptional cognitive ability" to maximise their intellect through a specially designed curriculum. Between 3% and 5% of all populations contain individuals who are intellectually gifted. "This translates into between 30,000 and 50,000 children being present in the system in each grade that can reasonably be [considered] as gifted, [and means] through all grades there are between 360,000 and 500,000 gifted children in South African schools."



