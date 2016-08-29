Special schools for the gifted - pros and cons

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)
Today at 12:23
An absolutely groundbreaking judgment from the WC High Court today as Deputy Judge President Goliath rules #SLAPP suits brought by mining companies against environmental activists and journalists constitute an abuse of process against our constitutional v
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Clarke - Mining Veteran
Today at 12:27
Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 12:37
By-elections postponed to May: IEC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:40
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 12:41
SONA Briefing - State of Readiness.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
UAE's "Hope" probe to Mars successfully enters orbit of red planet - SANSA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Today at 12:45
DA leader John Steenhuisen tears into President Cyril Ramaphosa in his ‘True State of the Nation’ address.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:52
Second Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump - Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - CEO at Finfind
