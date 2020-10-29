What is Gastrodiplomacy ?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
How will the media call the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Procrastination
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sam Orton Stellenbosch University
Guests
Sam Orton Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- dealing with fussy eaters
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali Mapholi
Guests
Mbali Mapholi
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Mass shooting in Gugulethu - Gugulethu Development Forum condemns killing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vincent Domingo - Chairperson at Gugulethu Development Forum
Guests
Vincent Domingo - Chairperson at Gugulethu Development Forum
Today at 12:10
Mass murder in Gugulethu - WC Community Policing Forum (CPF) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francina Lukas - Chairperson at Western Cape Community Policing Forum
Francina Lucas
Francina Lucas
Guests
Francina Lukas - Chairperson at Western Cape Community Policing Forum
Francina Lucas
Today at 12:15
Is Markus jooste facing new charges?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:23
Cape Town minstrel museum - Chrischene
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:34
Lincoln Machaba resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth
Guests
Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth
Today at 12:37
Deer park fire started by homeless people - stop blaming us says homeless action committee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee
Guests
Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
U.S. Election Day
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
R600m to support marginalised SMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Emotions in Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
