What is Gastrodiplomacy ?

Today at 11:05 How will the media call the US elections Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Procrastination The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Sam Orton Stellenbosch University

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- dealing with fussy eaters The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mbali Mapholi

Today at 11:45 Jonathon Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:07 Mass shooting in Gugulethu - Gugulethu Development Forum condemns killing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Vincent Domingo - Chairperson at Gugulethu Development Forum

Today at 12:10 Mass murder in Gugulethu - WC Community Policing Forum (CPF) responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Francina Lukas - Chairperson at Western Cape Community Policing Forum

Francina Lucas

Today at 12:15 Is Markus jooste facing new charges? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project

Today at 12:23 Cape Town minstrel museum - Chrischene The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem

Today at 12:34 Lincoln Machaba resigns The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth

Today at 12:37 Deer park fire started by homeless people - stop blaming us says homeless action committee The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 U.S. Election Day The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof James Krebs

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 R600m to support marginalised SMEs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

