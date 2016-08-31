Master Class: hostile architecture

Have you ever stood at a bus shelter and longed to take the weight off your feet, only to be presented with the unpleasant prospect of some kind of metal contraption for leaning on? If you've then wondered how anyone could possibly get comfortable using it, then the answer is simply this – they're not supposed to. Mr Erky Wood, an Urban Designer and founding director of GAPP Architects and Urban Designers unpacks hostile urban architecture for 702 landers in this week’s edition of Master Class.
