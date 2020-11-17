The Series - The Room Outside, Garden Design 101 - Episode 3 Planting design

Guest: Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs
Guest: Adele Stiehler–van der Westhuizen | Managing Director at Prue Leith Culinary InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mimi Nicklin - Empathetic LeaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daria RasmussenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative RidesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Professor Marie Huchzermeyer - From the School of Architecture and Planningat Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania will be doing the Otter trail next week. She is looking for advice from our 702 listeners who have done the otter trail.