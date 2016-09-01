Pretty Yende: A voice that can paint a picture

Pretty Yende took the worls by storm when she starred as Adèle in Rossini's Le Comte Ory, her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in 2010. The star has not looked back and is now set to release her debut album ‘A JOURNEY’ on 16 September 2016, on Sony Classical International. The album has been described as a particularly joyful labour of love for Yende, as it celebrates the milestones in her extraordinary musical journey, rising to the top of the opera world with unparalleled speed. Azania speaks to her about the project



