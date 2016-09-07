Master Class: Is’pantsula

With precise and technical footwork, often to the accompaniment of house music, pantsula dancers use hectic city streets as their stage surrounded by traffic, pedestrians and vendors. With ample skill and dedication — many of the troupes practice several hours a day — they have become recognized leaders and entertainers in their townships.
Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Tony Van Niekerk - Editor of the insurance industry magazine COVER
Guest: Ayabonga Kekana - Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Golding - Co Founder of DC Coffee CoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bright Khumalo | Portfolio Manager at VestactLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshepi Mmekwa - Media Liaison for Girls on FireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole Canin - Counselling PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Brendon Hausberger - Chief ScoutLISTEN TO PODCAST