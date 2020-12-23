Profile Interview: Joe Khumalo

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:50
Road safety management must live beyond December campaigns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Sipho Njengazi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SCREEN TIME, YOUR KIDS AND THE HOLIDAYS – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The hot stuff 2020 – 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
From toilet cleaner to CEO of Avari Cars – kicking off his business in the year of the pandemic 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Covid Heroes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:40
Wuhan reflection: 9pm curfew
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report. 31 December 2020 6:40 AM
New Year's Eve celebrations: We're going to have zero-tolerance approach - JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar says there is going to have a joint operation consisting of the SAPS, JMPD and Gauteng traffic police. 30 December 2020 5:54 PM
702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario Thanks to Ntoba from Impala Health, Mario managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before load shedding started. 30 December 2020 4:28 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Profile Interview: Joe Khumalo

Profile Interview: Joe Khumalo

23 December 2020 2:32 PM

Guest: Joe Khumalo 


There are strong indications that South Africa saw a surge in couples wanting to divorce this year

30 December 2020 2:35 PM

Guest: Bertus Preller | Family law attorney at Maurice Phillips Wisenberg in Cape Town

Profile: Lindo “Summer” Sithole

30 December 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Lindo Summer | Singer/songwriter & Guitarist/producer

Movies you can watch on New Year' s day

30 December 2020 1:37 PM

Guest: Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially

We look at the key social media moments of 2020

29 December 2020 2:34 PM

Guest: Dirk Visser Digital Expert

The Crucial Link between Accountability and Productivity

29 December 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Heather Mostert | Co-Founder and Director at Airshot

We chat with the first Black African female fighter pilot in South Africa

29 December 2020 1:36 PM

Guest;  Major Mandisa Mfeka

The Naked Scientist

28 December 2020 3:04 PM

Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

The South African Medical Association wants the country to go back to level 2 lockdown

28 December 2020 2:32 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee, South African Medical Association Chairperson 

Way of dealing with perfectionism anxiety disorder

28 December 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Shareeka Angamia | Clinical Psychologist

How to budget better in 2021

28 December 2020 1:32 PM

 Guest: Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'

Local

702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario

Local

New Year's Eve celebrations: We're going to have zero-tolerance approach - JMPD

Local

Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

Local

After COVID-19 ravaged the SA labour market in 2020, more gloom set for 2021

31 December 2020 8:08 AM

Gauteng’s COVID-19 advisory committee hopes lockdown will lower infections

31 December 2020 8:04 AM

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 30 December 2020

31 December 2020 7:35 AM

