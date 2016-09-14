Master Class: Credo Mutwa

Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa was born on 21 July 1921 in Zululand, Natal (now kwaZulu-Natal). Mutwa was revered for his predictions of world events, including the destruction of New York’s World Trade Centre in 2001, the 1976 June 16 uprising, HIV, Chris Hani’s assassination, load shedding and the ousting of President Thabo Mbeki. By the age of 91, Mutwa was living in Kuruman and had all but completely disappeared from the public eye.
During his lifetime he has written several books: “Indaba, my children” (1960), “Song of the Stars: The Lore of a Zulu Shaman” (1996), “Zulu Shaman: Dreams, Prophecies, and Mysteries” (2003) and “Woman of Four Paths: The Strange Story of a Black Woman in South Africa” (2007).
