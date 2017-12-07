Business Ethics failing in South Africa ?

Morris Mthombeni chats To Azania following two of South Africa's biggest companies ( Naspers and Steinhoff who finds themselves in the middle of raging storms, as allegations of impropriety and unethical conduct are levelled at the two behemoths.

This week South Africans awoke to the news that Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, one of the country's most celebrated business barons and a favourite in Stellenbosch social circles, has resigned because of questions about the company's financial reporting.