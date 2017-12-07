Business Ethics failing in South Africa ?

Morris Mthombeni chats To Azania following two of South Africa's biggest companies ( Naspers and Steinhoff who finds themselves in the middle of raging storms, as allegations of impropriety and unethical conduct are levelled at the two behemoths.
This week South Africans awoke to the news that Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, one of the country's most celebrated business barons and a favourite in Stellenbosch social circles, has resigned because of questions about the company's financial reporting.
Guests: Lebza - Caller/ Listener
Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical AestheticsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bonisile - CallerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Louise Schoonwinkel - MD of Impaq
Nomthi Lenyai, Blogger of Optimi Home
Guest: Kirsten Pearson - Spokesperson for Corruption WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nduduzo Makhathini | at Jazz ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at SkukuzaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST