Why is it a struggle to see women in leadership in the ANC

Visit the show page

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:50 MITCHELLS PLAIN FAMILY OF 47 FINALLY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM COCT Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle - Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 World Cancer Day Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Vikash Sewram

Today at 10:45 Cancer & Nutrition Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Omy Naidoo

Today at 11:05 Tech with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:32 Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:15 More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:37 Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa

Today at 12:40 Wealth tax debate The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Today at 12:45 World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

