702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd

Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Some houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. Why would banks do this? Journalist Ciaran Ryan says there are accusations of a syndicate from the sheriff's offices in cahoots with people in the banks. 18 January 2021 7:42 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight The power utility said on Monday that load shedding would be suspended from 23:00 tonight as generation capacity improved. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Universities to reopen in mid-March - Nzimande The minister said all tertiary institutions had aligned their 2021 academic calendar with the release of the matric exams results,... 18 January 2021 5:49 PM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd

702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd

15 January 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Nipho Hurd - Musician


People's Vaccine Campaign

18 January 2021 2:47 PM

Guest:  Noma Ranjana | National Manager at Treatment Action Campaign

For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase

18 January 2021 2:09 PM

Guest:  Mpho Tshukudu | Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting

Upside of Failure with Luyanda Jafta

15 January 2021 2:39 PM

Guest: Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder of The People's Fund (TPF) 

Travel Feature Barberton Geotrail

15 January 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk: Fraudulent Retail Accounts

14 January 2021 3:09 PM

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Lee Soobrathi | HOD: Case Management at the Office of the Credit Ombudsman

Section27 takes SACE sanctions on cases of Corporal Punishment on review

14 January 2021 2:14 PM

Guest: Demichelle Petherbridge | Attorney at Section27 

Masterclass: Vaccines

13 January 2021 3:20 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University 

The importance of refueling Mind, Body and Soul

13 January 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer Clinical Psychologist

Amapiano and Gqom to have their own categories at the SAMA27

13 January 2021 1:31 PM

Lesley Mofokeng, Spokesperson from SAMA27, joined us to talk about some changes and categories that have been introduced in the SAMA27.

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight

Local

EWN Highlights

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent
19 January 2021 5:31 AM

19 January 2021 5:31 AM

Private schools are not breaking the law by reopening - Isasa
18 January 2021 8:48 PM

18 January 2021 8:48 PM

Sanef recommends 'Sunday Times' apologises to those named in dodgy stories
18 January 2021 8:18 PM

18 January 2021 8:18 PM

