The covid-19 pandemic causes severe damage to learners futures

About

Ndumiso Manana was born in the humble hills of Swaziland. Whether behind the drum kit, piano or microphone, he is able to express what the heart needs to hear simply and honestly.



He began his musical journey in a choir school at the age of eight and hasn’t looked back since. The 24yr-old artist is now an up and coming singer, songwriter with the debut singles “Hey Now” and “Voice Message” stamping his arrival into the music scene.



“Think About You” is Manana’s first step from traditional jazz into the world of contemporary R&B/Soul. It is a love song written for his then fiancé and now wife and is the first chapter of a 4-part story.



"Distance (I'm Yours)" is a soulful indie-pop twist about closing the distance between two hearts. Manana's pursuit of love seems effortless yet profound.



Ndumiso Manana who’s journey has seen him move from the Drakensberg boys choir to UCT’s South African Music College where he studied Jazz Vocals. A musical interloper, he has written songs for Ami Faku for "eBhayi", Amanda Black for "Africa" and Sauti Sol for "Feel My Love and Fire". Manana has a jazz background and is part of the band Seba Kaapstad alongside Zoë Modiga.

arrow_forward