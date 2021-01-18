For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Women in Sports
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Simone Conley - Biokineticist
Lwandile Simelane - Vice President of Sascoc (SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee)
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 12:10
Virtual hosting of Sona 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)
Today at 12:15
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:23
national school nutrition programme - Equal Education
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Today at 12:27
national school nutrition programme to continue
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:37
handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded The Health Ministry says the the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 42, 550. 28 January 2021 6:17 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Local
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Bu... 27 January 2021 11:56 AM
View all Politics
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase

For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase

18 January 2021 2:09 PM

Guest:  Mpho Tshukudu | Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Health ombudsman finds Tembisa hospital was negligent

27 January 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombudsman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More local content needed for Wikipedia

26 January 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: Dumisani Ndubane - Monitoring & Evaluation Strategist, Wikimedia Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health during lockdown months

26 January 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naomi Campbell's Kenya tourism role causes row

26 January 2021 1:35 PM

 Guests: Mimi Kalinda - Co-founded Africa Communications Media Group

Craig Rodney - Creator of ThisIsSouthAfrica.com

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to jazz stalwart Jonas Gwangwa

25 January 2021 2:35 PM

Guest: Gwen Ansell, Music Writer and Researcher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The covid-19 pandemic causes severe damage to learners futures

25 January 2021 2:16 PM

Guest:  Kristal Duncan-Williams | Project Lead at Youth Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OSA to participate in the 2021 local government elections

25 January 2021 1:36 PM

Mmusi Maimane, One SA Leader

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged with Ndumiso Manana

22 January 2021 3:03 PM

About
Ndumiso Manana was born in the humble hills of Swaziland. Whether behind the drum kit, piano or microphone, he is able to express what the heart needs to hear simply and honestly.

He began his musical journey in a choir school at the age of eight and hasn’t looked back since. The 24yr-old artist is now an up and coming singer, songwriter with the debut singles “Hey Now” and “Voice Message” stamping his arrival into the music scene. 

“Think About You” is Manana’s first step from traditional jazz into the world of contemporary R&B/Soul. It is a love song written for his then fiancé and now wife and is the first chapter of a 4-part story.

"Distance (I'm Yours)" is a soulful indie-pop twist about closing the distance between two hearts. Manana's pursuit of love seems effortless yet profound.

Ndumiso Manana who’s journey has seen him move from the Drakensberg boys choir to UCT’s South African Music College where he studied Jazz Vocals. A musical interloper, he has written songs for Ami Faku for "eBhayi", Amanda Black for "Africa" and Sauti Sol for "Feel My Love and Fire". Manana has a jazz background and is part of the band Seba Kaapstad alongside Zoë Modiga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Upside of Failure: Nonhlanhla Mnisi

22 January 2021 2:37 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature:  Golden Gate Highlands National Park

22 January 2021 2:16 PM

Guest:  Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Politics Local

753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded

Local

'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: ConCourt rules on Zuma appearance at state capture inquiry

28 January 2021 10:01 AM

Nzimande: Health science students to educate public, assist with vaccine rollout

28 January 2021 9:13 AM

Zondo inquiry questions motives of unit tasked with probing Zuma poisoning claim

28 January 2021 8:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA