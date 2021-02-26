Travel Feature - Human Rights Day sites and ways in which to celebrate Human Rights Day next month

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
Introduction/Speculation/ Opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:10
Covid-19 social relief measure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Guests
Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Driving school owners protest over online booking system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:20
The latest on Vaccines and Covid-19 immunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: State capture on Eskom related evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:40
Highlighting the Newlands Forest car park crime spree
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
Guests
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
125
Today at 15:50
Cape Town Drive-in reopening this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tyrone Rubin - Co-founder at Go Drive in SA
Guests
Tyrone Rubin - Co-founder at Go Drive in SA
125
Today at 15:50
Rand Water plans major 30-hour long shutdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
125
Today at 16:05
DA asks Minister to investigate NAC contract breaks with more than 600 artists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco van Rensburg - Representative of the Theatre Collective
Guests
Jaco van Rensburg - Representative of the Theatre Collective
125
Today at 16:10
Dr "McDreamy" aka Dr Adam Woodford chat to Carl Wastie
The Flash Drive
Guests
Adam Woodford
Guests
Adam Woodford
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:33
Music with Craig Lucas - performing at Moonstruck this weekend!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Lucas - Artist
Guests
Craig Lucas - Artist
125
Today at 16:55
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha-Lee Davids - Host of An Hour With
Guests
Sasha-Lee Davids - Host of An Hour With
125
Today at 17:05
"Creecy’s court action will delay the awarding of fishing rights once again" - DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
125
Today at 17:10
Online booking system in License department in Gauteng not running successfully
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Raajih, Driving school Owner
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Raajih, Driving school Owner
125
Today at 17:20
Stormers are back in action this weekend vs Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
125
Today at 17:45
Moonstruck Musical Medley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up