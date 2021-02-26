Upside of Failure with Mbhazima Shilowa

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Introduction/Speculation/ Opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Covid-19 social relief measure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Today at 15:16
EWN: Driving school owners protest over online booking system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
The latest on Vaccines and Covid-19 immunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Today at 15:20
EWN: State capture on Eskom related evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:40
Highlighting the Newlands Forest car park crime spree
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
Today at 15:50
Cape Town Drive-in reopening this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tyrone Rubin - Co-founder at Go Drive in SA
Today at 15:50
Rand Water plans major 30-hour long shutdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Today at 16:05
DA asks Minister to investigate NAC contract breaks with more than 600 artists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco van Rensburg - Representative of the Theatre Collective
Today at 16:10
Dr "McDreamy" aka Dr Adam Woodford chat to Carl Wastie
The Flash Drive
Guests
Adam Woodford
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Music with Craig Lucas - performing at Moonstruck this weekend!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Lucas - Artist
Today at 16:55
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha-Lee Davids - Host of An Hour With
Today at 17:05
"Creecy's court action will delay the awarding of fishing rights once again" - DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 17:10
Online booking system in License department in Gauteng not running successfully
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Raajih, Driving school Owner
Today at 17:20
Stormers are back in action this weekend vs Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:45
Moonstruck Musical Medley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA The South African Weather Services has issued a severe warning for severe thunderstorms in most parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga. 26 February 2021 1:55 PM
'Is racism okay if you are a seasoned journalist and under pressure?' Not In My Name secretary-general Themba Masango says eNCA and reporter Lindsay Dentlinger must account for 'this violent act'. 26 February 2021 1:45 PM
Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG Dept of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi says they are cooperating with the SIU in investigating tender irregularities... 26 February 2021 12:35 PM
NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling. 26 February 2021 12:59 PM
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you'll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Upside of Failure with Mbhazima Shilowa



26 February 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Mich

26 February 2021 2:56 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Human Rights Day sites and ways in which to celebrate Human Rights Day next month

26 February 2021 2:07 PM

Guest:  Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows -Impersonation Fraud

25 February 2021 3:13 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
 Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback on a distressed call we took yesterday from Mama Grace

25 February 2021 2:09 PM

Guests: Mama Grace
John - Lay Preacher
Sister Phuti Ramushu - Manager of the Department of Health's Out Reach Team for Zone C

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid - 19, kids and vaccinations

24 February 2021 1:38 PM

Guest: Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha - Epidemiologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regulation VS Self regulation of social media in a democracy

23 February 2021 2:42 PM

  Terry Tselane |  at Iemsa executive chair

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - How to start a Side Hustle - part 4

23 February 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Catch up with the Bachelorette South Africa Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette 2021

22 February 2021 2:37 PM

Qiniso Van Damme

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gender based Violence increased last year

22 February 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA

Local

'Is racism okay if you are a seasoned journalist and under pressure?'

Local

Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in a Q&A session with Sanef

26 February 2021 2:32 PM

Cabinet pleased with SA’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and procurement - Ntshavheni

26 February 2021 1:25 PM

SocDev, Comms depts working to address long queues at social grant pay points

26 February 2021 12:34 PM

