International Women's Day: Dispelling stereotypes for women and getting them involved in a mans world

Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dineo RanakaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Ryan Bacher - Md at Netflorist
Guest: Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery VitalityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Amisha Kanji - Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology at WitsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Tlaleng - UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health | Doctor at DISA clinicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a FuckingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eloise Nolte - The MD of College SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Faeeza KhanLISTEN TO PODCAST