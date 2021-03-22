Combating substance use disorders in South African schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Inspiring the next generation of conservationists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Wynn
Today at 10:08
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 10:20
Beachgoers warned about pufferfish
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Terry Corr - Head of Education at AfriOceans
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 11:05
US and European governments called on to suspend Covid 19 patent rules
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Today at 11:32
Profile - Sibu Siko Shosha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sibulele Siko Shosha
Today at 11:45
The Songezo Cycling Academy, established in Masiphumelele
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Songezo Jim - Cyclist at Team Qhubeka
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rapist
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
mozam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:45
An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...
paddy upton
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Latest Local
Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink says lockdown affects the ability of households and businesses to pay rates. 22 March 2021 1:34 PM
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer... 22 March 2021 1:27 PM
Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister Lynne Brown is back at the state capture commission on Monday, where evidence leaders are focusing on the appointment of Richard S... 22 March 2021 12:52 PM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Combating substance use disorders in South African schools

Combating substance use disorders in South African schools

22 March 2021 2:45 PM

Guest:  Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA


The top in demand jobs in South Africa

22 March 2021 2:03 PM

Guest:  Ari Katz | CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College

Artists stage sit in at National Arts Council over lack of stimulus payments

22 March 2021 1:35 PM

Guest: Sibongile Mngoma: Opera Singer

702 Unplugged - Khotso

19 March 2021 2:55 PM

  Khotso - Recording Artist

The Upside of Failure - Dr John Kani

19 March 2021 2:50 PM
Travel Feature - 5 Ways to afford your next amazing break

19 March 2021 2:03 PM

Guest:   Gabbi Brondani

Knowler Knows - Open Line

18 March 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Global Recycling Day - 18 March - Paper recycling 101

18 March 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Samantha Choles - Communications Manager for RecyclePaperZA

What is the Dunning-Kruger Effect ?

17 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Prof Saths Cooper - Clinical Psychologist and member of the Psychological Society of South Africa

The Fugard Theatre closes its doors

17 March 2021 1:24 PM

Guest: Lebo Mashile | Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer at

City of Tshwane ambulances back on the road

Local

South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees

Local

Human rights body worried to find 60% of specialists still being white males

Local

US hits Myanmar with fresh sanctions over repression of protests

22 March 2021 6:45 PM

1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 March 2021 6:43 PM

Brown denies allegations of putting Molefe’s name forward for Eskom top job

22 March 2021 5:44 PM

