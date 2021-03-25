Knowler Knows - Can the Consumer Protection Act always protect you ?

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 16:20
Sadag helpline calls have doubled since lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 17:11
Professor Salim Abdool Karim to leave Covid-19 advisory committee as term comes to an end
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Deadlock prevails as tallying resumes in Israeli election
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 18:09
One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Today at 19:08
SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lisa Klein - Board member at SA SME Fund
Today at 19:18
ZOOM; Small Business Focus - What makes a business salable and how do the 5 levers of value that drive and determine what your business is worth work?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Personal Finance - How to get the right investment diversification
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the na... 25 March 2021 3:41 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Attorney pressured to change report on Sars hostage incident, says Symington Vlok Symington told the state capture inquiry that the attorney was hired by Sars to investigate a grievance that he laid against... 25 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave... 25 March 2021 10:07 AM
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution. 25 March 2021 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Knowler Knows - Can the Consumer Protection Act always protect you ?

Knowler Knows - Can the Consumer Protection Act always protect you ?

25 March 2021 3:03 PM

 Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 
 Cathy De Abreu - Caller


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Early Intervention with Dyslexic children delivers Life Changing Results – Kate’s Journey with Dyslexia

25 March 2021 2:02 PM

Guests: Elizabeth Naler Nir - Speech & Language therapist with a special interest in dyslexia

 Kate - Her journey with Dyslexia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TB pandemic is a killer too - end it by getting tested

24 March 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Dr Lucy Connell - TB Programme Lead at health NGO, Right to Care

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)

23 March 2021 2:36 PM

 Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown anniversary - Home Schooling and family dynamics

23 March 2021 2:05 PM

Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown anniversary - Working from Home

23 March 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Combating substance use disorders in South African schools

22 March 2021 2:45 PM

Guest:  Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The top in demand jobs in South Africa

22 March 2021 2:03 PM

Guest:  Ari Katz | CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artists stage sit in at National Arts Council over lack of stimulus payments

22 March 2021 1:35 PM

Guest: Sibongile Mngoma: Opera Singer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Khotso

19 March 2021 2:55 PM

  Khotso - Recording Artist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes

Local

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Business Local

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

Local

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

25 March 2021 3:41 PM

Sars under Tom Moyane was a nightmare, Symington tells Zondo Inquiry

25 March 2021 3:28 PM

Local govt elections, tertiary education funding on agenda for ANC NEC meeting

25 March 2021 3:19 PM

