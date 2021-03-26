The Upside of Failure - Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:40
EWN: State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:50
SAHRC to take action against Boulders Mall
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:10
NAC on Covid relief funding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member
Today at 17:20
Sassa temporary grants deadline looms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gillion Bosman, Chairperson of the provincial standing committee on social development
Today at 18:09
What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Nick Sloane - Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group
Today at 18:13
BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Nonkuleko Nyembezi - Chair at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Dr James Struthers ( Luxury Leather)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cherish Vundisa - Founder & CEO at Dr James Struthers
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed. 26 March 2021 4:37 PM
Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution. 26 March 2021 3:21 PM
Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears Riaz Saloojee is accused of roping in Gupta associate, Salim Essa, to award a contract to a company, VR Laser, owned by the family... 26 March 2021 2:01 PM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma's falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn't go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission's contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority's request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
The Upside of Failure - Prof Salim Abdool Karim

The Upside of Failure - Prof Salim Abdool Karim

26 March 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Prof Salim  Abdool Karim


702 Unplugged - Shef and the Kitchen

26 March 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Siphiwe Hlophe - Lead Singer

Travel Feature - #SAJourneys with Dream Hotels & Resorts

26 March 2021 2:05 PM

 Guest:  Nick Dickson - CEO of Dream Hotels & Resorts

Knowler Knows - Can the Consumer Protection Act always protect you ?

25 March 2021 3:03 PM

 Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 
 Cathy De Abreu - Caller

Early Intervention with Dyslexic children delivers Life Changing Results – Kate's Journey with Dyslexia

25 March 2021 2:02 PM

Guests: Elizabeth Naler Nir - Speech & Language therapist with a special interest in dyslexia

 Kate - Her journey with Dyslexia

TB pandemic is a killer too - end it by getting tested

24 March 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Dr Lucy Connell - TB Programme Lead at health NGO, Right to Care

The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)

23 March 2021 2:36 PM

 Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

Lockdown anniversary - Home Schooling and family dynamics

23 March 2021 2:05 PM

Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach

Lockdown anniversary - Working from Home

23 March 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Combating substance use disorders in South African schools

22 March 2021 2:45 PM

Guest:  Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders

Local

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

Local

Parents are not alone in fight against child murders, abuse - Zulu

26 March 2021 3:22 PM

Egypt train crash kills 32: ministry

26 March 2021 3:14 PM

WC Health Dept wary of COVID-19 resurgence despite decline in infections, deaths

26 March 2021 3:04 PM

