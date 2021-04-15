Powerships propose risks for consumers

Patrick O'Driscoll - Sales Director for Commercial Operations at Karpowership
Guest: Nosipho Mdawe - 702 Listener
Lee Soobrathi - Head of Case Management at the Credit Bureau
Guest: Kenneth Mavhunga - Lufuno's brotherLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Claudine Ribeiro, Director of the Johannesburg Parent and child counselling centreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Khululiwe Bhengu - SERI attorney
Cllr Martin Williams - Ward 90
Guest: Dr Alastair Meredith - Senior Art Specialist at Strauss & CoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Karen Hofman | Professor at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Wits School of Public Health at Wits UnivesityLISTEN TO PODCAST