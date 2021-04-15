Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner, Anthony Davids

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth Kenneth Mavhunga says what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home and parents must raise their kids well. 15 April 2021 1:46 PM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner, Anthony Davids

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner, Anthony Davids

15 April 2021 9:51 PM

To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

This week's winner is Anthony Davids.

He joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver his 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take his business to new heights.

Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max


Knowler Knows - how do you know when you have settled your debt ?

15 April 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Nosipho Mdawe - 702 Listener 
 Lee Soobrathi - Head of Case Management at the Credit Bureau

Powerships propose risks for consumers  - Right of Reply

15 April 2021 2:08 PM

  Patrick O'Driscoll - Sales Director for Commercial Operations at Karpowership

Brother of Lufuno Mavhunga wants justice

15 April 2021 1:41 PM

Guest:   Kenneth Mavhunga - Lufuno's brother

School girl dies by suicide after violent school bullying incident

14 April 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Claudine Ribeiro, Director of the Johannesburg Parent and child counselling centre

Powerships propose risks for consumers

14 April 2021 1:37 PM

Guests: Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

The Series - How to Run a Marathon (Training and Preparation)

13 April 2021 2:42 PM

 Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA

Defining and Treating Functioning Alcohol Abuse Disorder

13 April 2021 2:11 PM

Guest:  Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA

Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home

13 April 2021 1:34 PM

Guests: Khululiwe Bhengu - SERI attorney

  Cllr Martin Williams - Ward 90

Larry Scully's Black Madonna at the Regina Mundi Cathedral, Soweto

12 April 2021 2:56 PM

Guest: Dr Alastair Meredith - Senior Art Specialist at Strauss & Co

As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth

Local

No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

Politics

WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk

Local

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

15 April 2021 8:39 PM

Africa 'in a bind' over scarce COVID shots: disease control body

15 April 2021 8:14 PM

LISTEN: ANC vs ANC: Jessie Duarte throws down the gauntlet to Ace Magashule

15 April 2021 7:21 PM

