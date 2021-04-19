Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, a campaign that could see you win R25 000

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:13
Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:42
PSG Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
IZOOM nvestment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Latest Local
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place. 19 April 2021 6:13 PM
Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out. 19 April 2021 2:12 PM
One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that pe... 19 April 2021 9:13 AM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 19 April 2021 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, a campaign that could see you win R25 000

Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, a campaign that could see you win R25 000

19 April 2021 1:23 PM

Guest:  Thobile Tshabalala - Head of Brand at Old Mutual


More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Mental Health Moment Project

19 April 2021 2:39 PM

Guest: Dr. Colinda Linde | Clinical Psychologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fire safety and prevention

19 April 2021 2:13 PM

Guest: Bevan Wolf - Fire and Safety Consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to assist with Charlotte Maxeke and Cape Town fires

19 April 2021 1:36 PM

Guest:  Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged -Anna Wolf

16 April 2021 2:56 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Karyn Maughan

16 April 2021 2:43 PM

 Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Places (outside of SA) that South Africans can visit without facing much restrictions

16 April 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Gabbi Brondani Rego

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner, Anthony Davids

15 April 2021 9:51 PM

To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

This week's winner is Anthony Davids.

He joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver his 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take his business to new heights.

Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - how do you know when you have settled your debt ?

15 April 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Nosipho Mdawe - 702 Listener 
 Lee Soobrathi - Head of Case Management at the Credit Bureau

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Powerships propose risks for consumers  - Right of Reply

15 April 2021 2:08 PM

  Patrick O'Driscoll - Sales Director for Commercial Operations at Karpowership

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Lindani Myeni’s family, friends desperate for answers over his murder

19 April 2021 7:33 PM

Raul Castro: Cuba's pragmatist who emerged from Fidel's shadow

19 April 2021 7:22 PM

Repatriation or reintegration: Home affairs dept gives refugees in CT options

19 April 2021 6:57 PM

