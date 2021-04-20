Producing quality educators in South Africa

Guest: Jeremy Gibbon - Director at Jakes Gerwel Fellowship
Guest: Jabu HlongwaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nimrod NkosiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracy Feinstein SADAG's Call Center ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.
This week's winner is Tanya Coats.
She joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver her 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her business to new heights.
Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max
Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Annette Devenish, Marketing Director at Infection Protection Products
Guests: Siphiwo Mahala | Author, Novelist, Short Story, Writer & Oplaywrite
Fred Khumalo - Novelist
Nokuthula Msimango - Contributor to Imbiza Journal
Guest: Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at the South African Depression & Anxiety Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Vishaal Lutchman, Ceo of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering
Guest: Dr Colinda LindeLISTEN TO PODCAST