Meet our first VodaPay Max winner, Atenkosi Sisusa

Four suspects, including alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth.

Today at 12:45

Sahpra has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study, clearing t

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tohlang Sehloho, Senior Manager: Clinical Evaluation and Management- SAHPRA

