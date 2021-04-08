Meet our first VodaPay Max winner, Atenkosi Sisusa

To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.
This week's winner, Atenkosi Sisusa is an aspiring business owner from Newtown who dreams of starting his own online business selling and installing carpets and artificial grass for special occasions like weddings and events.
He joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver his 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to kickstart his business.
Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max
