Meet our first VodaPay Max winner, Atenkosi Sisusa

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Four suspects, including alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Sahpra has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study, clearing t
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tohlang Sehloho, Senior Manager: Clinical Evaluation and Management- SAHPRA
Today at 12:52
A cold snap is expected to hit most parts of the country from Friday, with snow forecast over the Drakensberg mountains. Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly from t
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:56
Audio: Minister Nathi Mthethwa withdraws gazette notice on Cricket South Africa (CSA)  and SPORTS WRAP!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:58
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:10
15th Annual SAFTAs Nominees Announced
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nombuso Magubane - CEO of the SAFTA's
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - Food rescue organisation celebrates 5 million meal milestone
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Alan Browde - Founder and CEO at SA Harvest
Today at 18:09
International Air Transport Association (IATA) partners with Atter Pathology Services (APS)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Atter - Co- founder at Atter Pathology Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Skype: Friday File - Blankets from Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roslyn Bechet - Founder at Blankets from Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Human Settlements Dept commits itself to eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa Community members on Thursday said criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families... 30 April 2021 11:57 AM
State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa UDM leader Bantu Holomisa gives details of the letter he wrote to the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo. 30 April 2021 11:56 AM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming' Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.... 29 April 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
View all Politics
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner, Atenkosi Sisusa

Meet our first VodaPay Max winner, Atenkosi Sisusa

8 April 2021 10:02 PM

To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

This week's winner, Atenkosi Sisusa is an aspiring business owner from Newtown who dreams of starting his own online business selling and installing carpets and artificial grass for special occasions like weddings and events.  

He joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver his 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to kickstart his business.

Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Mental Health Check-In Moment

29 April 2021 1:47 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: Dr Colinda Linde is a clinical psychologist, and today she talks about panic attacks and how to deal with them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - How to Run  Marathon - Running the marathon (episode 4)

28 April 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reward strategies to beat remote working obstacles

27 April 2021 2:44 PM

Guest:  Deon Smit - Committee Member at the South African Reward Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea

27 April 2021 1:50 PM

Guest:  Dr Ailsa Hardie  - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want

27 April 2021 1:33 PM

Guest:Vanessa September, Ceo of Constitutional Hill Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Tokens – Selling Your Future to Fund Your Present

26 April 2021 2:37 PM

guest:  Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What goes into changes a name of a street

26 April 2021 2:24 PM

Guest: Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy Chairpe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Mental Health Check-in moment

26 April 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Tracy Feinstein SADAG Call Centre Manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Joyous Celebration

23 April 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Jabu Hlongwane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Business Politics

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away

Local

Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

Politics Local

State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa

Local

EWN Highlights

DA looking into claims Saldanha Bay mayor lied about qualifications

30 April 2021 11:46 AM

South Africans in India being urged to get vaccinated, says SA ambassador

30 April 2021 11:33 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet CEO returns to state capture hot seat

30 April 2021 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA