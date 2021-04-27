Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Vehicle Wrapping
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Maleke - Owner of Luxury Wraps
Today at 15:10
EWN: Julius Malema delivers the EFF’s Freedom Day message
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: State Capture: Estina related evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
#PAYTHEGRANTS - No to the termination of the R350 Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Julia Eccles, member of #PayGrants Campaign
Today at 16:10
Court interdicts the disbursement of the R1.2bn tourism equity fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
The state of things name after our stalwarts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Lakaje, Eyewitness News Contributor
Today at 16:50
Forces to take on Mozambique Jihadist
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:10
DSV together with Covax get Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anthony Diack, CEO of DSV
Today at 17:20
Sea change project
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:10
Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM; Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice ( CART ARY1 - Zero Malaria Org 1'42'' )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Latest Local
'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?' Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi says none of the 22 government departments gives specific answers. 27 April 2021 1:12 PM
Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations' Dr Somadoda Fikeni and Amnesty international executive director Shenilla Mohamed reflect on Freedom Day and the progress made. 27 April 2021 12:43 PM
South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic. 27 April 2021 6:32 AM
View all Local
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
View all Politics
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:31 AM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Opinion

The Azania Mosaka Show
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want

Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want

27 April 2021 1:33 PM

Guest:Vanessa September, Ceo of Constitutional Hill Trust


More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea

27 April 2021 1:50 PM

Guest:  Dr Ailsa Hardie  - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Tokens – Selling Your Future to Fund Your Present

26 April 2021 2:37 PM

guest:  Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What goes into changes a name of a street

26 April 2021 2:24 PM

Guest: Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy Chairpe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Mental Health Check-in moment

26 April 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Tracy Feinstein SADAG Call Centre Manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Joyous Celebration

23 April 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Jabu Hlongwane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Nimrod Nkosi

23 April 2021 2:56 PM

  Nimrod Nkosi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Earth Day: How to be a more responsible traveller

23 April 2021 2:06 PM

 Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental health check-in on Weekend Check-in with

23 April 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Tracy Feinstein SADAG's Call Center Manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – Tanya Coats

22 April 2021 9:58 PM

To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

This week's winner is Tanya Coats.

She joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver her 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her business to new heights.

Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

Local

Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'

Local

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Health Minister Mkhize notes COVID cluster outbreaks in these 3 provinces

27 April 2021 1:34 PM

Mango says it's still waiting for govt funding, about 700 salaries affected

27 April 2021 12:31 PM

Calls for support for victims of sexual abuse at Durban's China Mall

27 April 2021 12:27 PM

