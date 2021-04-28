The Series - How to Run  Marathon - Running the marathon (episode 4)

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 16:50
Table Mountain fire: Arson charge changed to by-law violation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenni Evans
Today at 17:10
Ramaphosa testifies at state capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:20
EWN: SA to procure Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:09
Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Ramapho's testimony at the Zondo Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 18:13
Airports Company SA suspends and unsuspend Mango flights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 18:48
Fake Kruggerrands found in the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Demby - Excutive Chairman at South African Gold Coin Exchange
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Zoom Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB
search
Latest Local
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000. 28 April 2021 3:16 PM
Mango flights suspended for today only The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa. 28 April 2021 2:09 PM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa. 28 April 2021 10:27 AM
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (... 28 April 2021 6:14 AM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
View all Politics
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Series - How to Run  Marathon - Running the marathon (episode 4)

The Series - How to Run  Marathon - Running the marathon (episode 4)

28 April 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Mental Health Check-In Moment

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: Dr Colinda Linde is a clinical psychologist, and today she talks about panic attacks and how to deal with them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reward strategies to beat remote working obstacles

27 April 2021 2:44 PM

Guest:  Deon Smit - Committee Member at the South African Reward Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea

27 April 2021 1:50 PM

Guest:  Dr Ailsa Hardie  - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want

27 April 2021 1:33 PM

Guest:Vanessa September, Ceo of Constitutional Hill Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Tokens – Selling Your Future to Fund Your Present

26 April 2021 2:37 PM

guest:  Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What goes into changes a name of a street

26 April 2021 2:24 PM

Guest: Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy Chairpe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Mental Health Check-in moment

26 April 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Tracy Feinstein SADAG Call Centre Manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Joyous Celebration

23 April 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Jabu Hlongwane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Nimrod Nkosi

23 April 2021 2:56 PM

  Nimrod Nkosi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

Local

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

Local Politics

Mango flights suspended for today only

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Mango apologises to customers over flight interruptions

28 April 2021 2:50 PM

Health Minister Mkhize downplays concerns over visitors from India

28 April 2021 2:27 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa maintains ANC deployment committee is necessary

28 April 2021 2:18 PM

