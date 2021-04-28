The Series - How to Run  Marathon - Running the marathon (episode 4)

Today at 16:50 Table Mountain fire: Arson charge changed to by-law violation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jenni Evans

125 125

Today at 17:10 Ramaphosa testifies at state capture Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...

125 125

Today at 17:20 EWN: SA to procure Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 18:09 Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Ramapho's testimony at the Zondo Commission The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...

125 125

Today at 18:13 Airports Company SA suspends and unsuspend Mango flights The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent

125 125

Today at 18:20 Zoom: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za

125 125

Today at 18:48 Fake Kruggerrands found in the US The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alan Demby - Excutive Chairman at South African Gold Coin Exchange

125 125

Today at 19:08 Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125