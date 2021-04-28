Mental Health Check-In Moment

Guest: Dr Colinda Linde is a clinical psychologist, and today she talks about panic attacks and how to deal with them.
Guest: Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Deon Smit - Committee Member at the South African Reward AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ailsa Hardie - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at StellenboschLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Vanessa September, Ceo of Constitutional Hill TrustLISTEN TO PODCAST
guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux TrendsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy ChairpeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracy Feinstein SADAG Call Centre ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jabu HlongwaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nimrod NkosiLISTEN TO PODCAST