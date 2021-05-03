Mental Health Check-In Moment

Today at 15:50 Third-wave risk is rising in parts of Gauteng Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bruce Mellado,Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, professor at Wits and Senio

Today at 16:10 SAA subsidiaries get R2.7bn funding lifeline Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Today at 16:40 State Capture Inquiry hears Bosasa-related evidence Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 16:50 The challenges of getting medical oxygen for Covid patients in some countries Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Reiner Gabler, the MD of Gabler Medical

Today at 17:20 EWN: The queens remains headed to Nongoma Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 18:16 Gold Fields board gives green light to South deep solar project The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Martin Preece - Executive Vice President at Gold Fields

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Alliance Medical and the ethical Rules of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa prohibit all hospital groups from employing radiographers unless accredited to do so The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

