Human Trafficking in SA

Guests: Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Grizelda Grootboom | Author at Exit
Guest: Dr Louisa de Waal - Campaign Manager for Blood LionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Colinda Linde is a clinical psychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan SandesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gabbi BrondaniLISTEN TO PODCAST
To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.
This week's winner is Susan Tsolo.
She joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver her 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her business to new heights.
Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max
Guest: Dr Colinda Linde is a clinical psychologist, and today she talks about panic attacks and how to deal with them.
Guest: Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SALISTEN TO PODCAST