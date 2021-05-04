Tea made from flora in Limpopo

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Treasury moving ahead with establishing a state bank but there is skepticism Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent News Babalo Ndenze says plans are afoot to ensure structural reforms are implemented. 4 May 2021 5:19 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
View all Politics
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committe... 4 May 2021 1:29 PM
View all Business
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Tea made from flora in Limpopo

Tea made from flora in Limpopo

4 May 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Retang Phaahla - Co Founder of Setsong Tea


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 1:  What is future thinking and why does it matter? - What happened to the future and why does it need you?

4 May 2021 2:35 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment

4 May 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at the South African Depression & Anxiety Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Human Trafficking in SA

3 May 2021 2:43 PM

Guests:  Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager

Grizelda Grootboom | Author at Exit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The writing is on the wall for the captive lion breeding industry

3 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Dr Louisa de Waal - Campaign Manager for Blood Lions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment

3 May 2021 1:38 PM

Guest: Dr Colinda Linde is a clinical psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged John Neil

30 April 2021 3:01 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Ryan Sandes

30 April 2021 2:49 PM

  Ryan Sandes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Revenge Travel

30 April 2021 2:19 PM

 Gabbi Brondani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner, Susan Tsolo

30 April 2021 12:33 PM

To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

This week's winner is Susan Tsolo.

She joins Azania Mosaka on-air to deliver her 60-second elevator pitch and walks away with a brand new VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her business to new heights.

Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NWC has collated a list of those who will step aside from the ANC - Pule Mabe

Local

DA is not perfect, we have got a long way to go - Steenhuisen

Local

Treasury moving ahead with establishing a state bank but there is skepticism

Local

EWN Highlights

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro accident

4 May 2021 7:20 PM

How will Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce impact their charity?

4 May 2021 7:16 PM

Fire at Modimolle hospital claims two lives

4 May 2021 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA