The male perspective on body positivity

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:50
How to write elevator pitches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:08
How can businesses employ people with impaired hearing ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicky Bezuidenhout - Marketing & Communications Manager at eDeaf
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - What is now holding businesses back?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Getting pre-approved for your bond BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee explains why your credit scores play a critical role when applying for a bond. 6 May 2021 4:56 PM
Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information Outa says it wants to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads. 6 May 2021 4:18 PM
I was unhappy with state of my health which ate away my self-esteem - Proverb Rapper author and Idols SA host Tebogo 'ProVerb' Thekisho shares his perspective when it comes to body positivity for men. 6 May 2021 3:02 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed' Ramaphosa, who addressed the party's caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on... 6 May 2021 12:06 PM
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that Preside... 6 May 2021 8:55 AM
View all Politics
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
View all Business
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
The male perspective on body positivity

The male perspective on body positivity

6 May 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Tebogo "ProVerb"  Thekisho


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Daily Mental Health Check-in Moment

6 May 2021 1:43 PM

Guest: Alexa Scher, Clinical Psychologist

The state of the media

5 May 2021 2:03 PM

Guest:  Kate Skinner - Media Researcher

Mental Health Check-In Moment

5 May 2021 1:48 PM
Donations needed for Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

5 May 2021 1:36 PM

Guest: Lungiswa Mvumvu - Public Relations Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
 Karen Denny - Divisional Executive: Digital Marketing at Liberty

The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 1:  What is future thinking and why does it matter? - What happened to the future and why does it need you?

4 May 2021 2:35 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Tea made from flora in Limpopo

4 May 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Retang Phaahla - Co Founder of Setsong Tea

Mental Health Check-In Moment

4 May 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at the South African Depression & Anxiety Group.

Human Trafficking in SA

3 May 2021 2:43 PM

Guests:  Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager

Grizelda Grootboom | Author at Exit

The writing is on the wall for the captive lion breeding industry

3 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Dr Louisa de Waal - Campaign Manager for Blood Lions

Trending

Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe

Politics

Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'

Local

I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni

Local

EWN Highlights

Wakeford: I had no influence on Bosasa bribes paid to Home Affairs consultant

6 May 2021 6:45 PM

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

