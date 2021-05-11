Mental Health Check-In Moment - Your Mental Diet

Today at 17:10 Non-profit organization Open Secrets & Shadow world lodge complaint against judges who presided over the R150 million deal inquiry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hennie van Vuuren - Director at Open Secrets Project

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:13 The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adam Lowe - Member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Rating agency warns that SA's public sector wage freeze is unlikely and GDP growth to be smothered below 2% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

