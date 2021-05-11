Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Non-profit organization Open Secrets & Shadow world lodge complaint against judges who presided over the R150 million deal inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director at Open Secrets Project
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Lowe - Member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Rating agency warns that SA's public sector wage freeze is unlikely and GDP growth to be smothered below 2%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Growth Vs. value and the investment implications of a possible regime change.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Arms Deal Inquiry judges to face misconduct investigation Investigative journalist Karyn Maughn says South Africa has never had a situation where judges have had to explain their conduct. 11 May 2021 4:07 PM
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Wo... 11 May 2021 3:10 PM
How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations? Founder of Infertility Books Patience Luxomo says the conversations around infertility are almost non-existent. 11 May 2021 2:45 PM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Fertility  - How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?

Fertility  - How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?

11 May 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Patience Luxomo - Founder @infertilitybooks and passionate about fe

  Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 2. (Hacking Democracy)

11 May 2021 2:34 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Your Mental Diet

11 May 2021 1:38 PM

Guest: Clinical Psychologist Dr Colinda Linde talks about what you feed your mind. 

 

The Art of Living and Dying

10 May 2021 2:36 PM

Guest: Leigh Meinert - Advocacy Manger

Wavering intellectual property rights on vaccines

10 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health

Mental Health Check-In Moment

10 May 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Alexa Scher, Clinical Psychologist

702 Unplugged - Watershed

7 May 2021 2:58 PM

Guest; Craig Hinds | Band Member at Watershed

The Upside of Failure - Schalk Bezuidenhout

7 May 2021 2:38 PM

Schalk Bezuidenhout  | Actor, presenter. comedian 

Travel Feature - Responsible wildlife tourism and avoiding animal interactions

7 May 2021 2:01 PM

Guest:  Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Mental Health Check-In Moment

7 May 2021 1:51 PM

Guest: Alexa Scher, Clinical Psychologist

Trending

IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations

Local

'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

28 killed as Israel strikes Gaza amid Hamas rocket barrage

11 May 2021 4:31 PM

Mkhize: Health workers to be vaccinated alongside elderly in phase 2

11 May 2021 3:20 PM

'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence

11 May 2021 3:10 PM

