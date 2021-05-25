Mental Health Check-In Moment

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March. 25 May 2021 6:48 PM
Joburg Water says infrastructure around Helen Joseph Hospital set to be fixed General manager of operations Etienne Hugo says various investigations are being done to see what's the problem. 25 May 2021 4:46 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous' Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'. 24 May 2021 5:32 PM
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing... 24 May 2021 12:37 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
I don't like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
Sechaba Morojele shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 24 May 2021 2:15 PM
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Mental Health Check-In Moment

Mental Health Check-In Moment

25 May 2021 1:43 PM


The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 4:  Raging against the dying of the light

25 May 2021 2:37 PM

Guest:  Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Ubuntu in the modern era

25 May 2021 2:04 PM

Guest:  Dr Trevor Ngwane, Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at UJ

Launch of the first ever N/UU language children's book.

24 May 2021 2:34 PM

Guest; Elinor Sisulu, Executive Director of the Puku Children's Literature Foundation 

What is Long Covid 19 ?

24 May 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Dr Waasila Jassat - From the Institute for Communicable Diseases
Mental Health Check-In Moment

24 May 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Dr Colinda Linde, Clinical Psychologist talks about journaling. 

 

702 Unplugged - Zoe Modiga

21 May 2021 2:51 PM

  Zoe Modiga

The Upside of Failure - John Sanei

21 May 2021 2:36 PM

  John Sanei

Travel Feature - Africa Day Celebration 2021 happening in Joburg this weekend

21 May 2021 2:11 PM

  Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Knowler Knows -Debt caused by fraud

20 May 2021 3:03 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

  Julia Mdzikwa - 702 Listener

Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage

Local

'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'

Local

Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'

Local

US vows to reopen Jerusalem consulate, pledges aid for Gaza

25 May 2021 8:04 PM

25 May 2021 8:04 PM

Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing, backs sanctions

25 May 2021 7:49 PM

25 May 2021 7:49 PM

SACC shocked by report on dodgy Health Dept contract given to Mkhize associates

25 May 2021 7:19 PM

25 May 2021 7:19 PM

