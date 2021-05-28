702 Unplugged - Rubber Duc

Guest: Nick Jordaan, Sheldon Sham, Brendan Campbell, and Amile Gopal
Guest: Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gabbi Brondani
Guests: Cassie Jaganyi - P&G Communications Lead: Sub-Saharan AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Dyllan Roach - MD of SA honey producer Peel’s
Dr Harris Steinman - CEO of Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services
Guest: Vogani Nkuna - NaturistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Kemp, Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Dr Antoinette Miric - Psychiatrist
Sam Smirin - She has Bi Polar Disorder and is a Support Group Leader
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux TrendsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Trevor Ngwane, Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at UJLISTEN TO PODCAST