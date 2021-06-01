Mental Health Check-In Moment - Child Mental Health for Child Protection Week

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: What to expect with the amended Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and data breaches
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jodi Poswelletski - Director and Attorney from Fairbridge Arderne & Lawton Inc.
Today at 21:05
Open Line/Talkers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:30
Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 22:05
Showing up Virtually
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kefilwe Morobane - Communication Specialist from Giving Wings
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garag... 1 June 2021 6:27 PM
'He cried & apologised': Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
'Please call the police' – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercatio... 31 May 2021 3:26 PM
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC's constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment As SA's unemployment rate hits a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
We can't call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC." 31 May 2021 7:30 PM
Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter' Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania MosakaIt was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning. 1 June 2021 3:25 PM
WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:25 AM
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Mental Health Check-In Moment - Child Mental Health for Child Protection Week

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Child Mental Health for Child Protection Week

1 June 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Dr Kim Laxton who is a Psychiatrist talks to us about child mental health for Child Protection Week

 


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

The Series - Trans-for-motion - Episode 1 (Modern Masculinity)

1 June 2021 2:38 PM

  John Sanei

Zozibini Tunzi back in SA

1 June 2021 2:06 PM

Guests:  Zozibini Tunzi - Former Miss SA and Miss Universe

  Cheslie Kryst - Fomer Miss USA 2019 and housemate

Does Naomi Osaka's press boycott have any merit ?

31 May 2021 2:35 PM

Guest: Gielie Hoffmann - Performance Coach

Germany admits to committing genocide in Namibia during colonial occupation

31 May 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Prof Gilbert  Khadiagala | The Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Director of the Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS) at the University of Witwatersrand.

Mental Health Check-In Moment  - The Power of pause

31 May 2021 1:41 PM

Guest: Krystle Kemp, SADAG's Support Group Coordinator

702 Unplugged - Rubber Duc

28 May 2021 2:52 PM

Guest:  Nick Jordaan, Sheldon Sham, Brendan Campbell, and Amile Gopal

The Upside of Failure - Kojo Baffoe

28 May 2021 2:36 PM

Guest:   Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultant

Travel Feature - South African's can travel to the Seychelles

28 May 2021 2:14 PM

 

  Gabbi Brondani

Menstrual Hygiene Day - The Always Keeping Girls in School programme

28 May 2021 1:25 PM

Guests: Cassie Jaganyi -  P&G Communications Lead: Sub-Saharan Africa

Will CoJ's plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom work?

Local

Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week

Local

Denel can still be saved, says NUM amid financial crisis

Local

7 people killed in shootout with cops in Scottsville

1 June 2021 7:39 PM

WC ANC calls on Ramaphosa, Cele to intervene in Vearey's dismissal

1 June 2021 7:15 PM

Gauteng gov: Charlotte

1 June 2021 6:27 PM

