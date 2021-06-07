Mental Health Check In Moment - Coping with the third wave

Guest: Liane Lurie, who is a Clinical Psychologist, unpacks the "what if, what now - coping with the third wave.
Guests: Shelly Dryan - Founder of Home 2 Home Piggy Adoptions
Meahni Pieterse - Founder of Berario Bunnies
Guests: Michael van Niekerk
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Guest: Professor Johann Tempelhoff - Water Scientist at the North West UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lira - SingerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr kim Laxton who is a Psychiatrist talks about children's resilienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Makhosazana Khanyile - Case Study
Shama Nathoo - MD of Universal Accessibility Hub
Ari Seirlis | National Director at Quadpara Association Of South Africa(Qasa)
Guest: Ashley Daniels - Clinical Psychologist from Akeso KenilworthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Kim Laxton who is a Psychiatrist in JHB chats to us about social media and the impact on children's mental health