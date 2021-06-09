Dance Me To The End Of Time - a film about love in the face of death

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
Skype : Public enterprises department explaining r2.7bn for SAA subsidiaries in parly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Nehawu to picket outside ingonyama trust offices over labour issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda Zulu - Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal secretary
Today at 15:50
Olievenhoutbosch police station to get overhaul
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 16:10
IEC launches 2021 municipal election campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 16:20
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach
Today at 16:40
Is the Cyber Crimes Act unrealistic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN
Today at 16:50
Are we wasting money on our deputy ministers, what are their role?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting Adjunct Prfessor at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
Eskom may be making debt worse if they continue using diesel instead of coal fired power plants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Today at 17:20
How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refilwe Maluleke
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - Executive chair of Sygnia
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer
Today at 18:48
Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4 Eskom says the increase in stages is due to the additional breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station. 9 June 2021 12:51 PM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,209 new cases and 120 deaths The Health Department says 1,433,000 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 9 June 2021 7:03 AM
View all Local
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the r... 8 June 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:42 PM
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Dance Me To The End Of Time - a film about love in the face of death

Dance Me To The End Of Time - a film about love in the face of death

9 June 2021 2:16 PM

Guest: Dr Melanie Chait, Director of "Dance me to the end of time"


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Mental Health Check In Moment - Building resilience

9 June 2021 1:44 PM

Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone, chats to us about building resilience 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episode 2) The 4th Turning - how understanding patterns can help us prepare for the future.

8 June 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: John Sanei - Keynote Speaker/ Author/ Futures Strategist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Work place bullying

8 June 2021 2:13 PM

Guest: Prof Denine Smit - Lecturer in the Department of Mercantile Law, Faculty of Law the UFS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check In Moment - Developing a just for today mindset

8 June 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Liane Lurie chats to us about developing a just for today mindset - play voice note. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Thinking of buying a mini pig, do your homework...

7 June 2021 2:39 PM

 Guests: Shelly Dryan - Founder of Home 2 Home Piggy Adoptions

  Meahni Pieterse - Founder of Berario Bunnies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to stay warm, and stay safe - Fire safety

7 June 2021 2:07 PM

Guests:  Michael van Niekerk

  Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check In Moment - Coping with the third wave

7 June 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Liane Lurie, who is a Clinical Psychologist, unpacks  the "what if, what now - coping with the third wave. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water infrastructure problems for Gauteng

7 June 2021 1:30 PM

Guest:  Professor Johann Tempelhoff - Water Scientist at the North West University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series

4 June 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Lira - Singer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist

Lifestyle

Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4

Local

'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers

Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections

9 June 2021 2:50 PM

DPE: SAA’s BRP success depends on financial health of subsidiaries

9 June 2021 1:16 PM

Stuart Baxter reappointed as Kaizer Chiefs head coach

9 June 2021 12:56 PM

